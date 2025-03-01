CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Issues Earnings Results

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%.

CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,020.03 ($12.83) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 934.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 972.72. The stock has a market cap of £731.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. CVS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($9.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,596 ($20.07).

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

