WR Wealth Planners LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 5.2% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

