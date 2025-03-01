Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $774,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VTV stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

