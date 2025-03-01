Flaharty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2,585.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 25,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31,302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 123,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 122,707 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,464,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

