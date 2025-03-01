Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EVG opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

