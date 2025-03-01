Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 133.4% in February

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, an increase of 133.4% from the January 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

