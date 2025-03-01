Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 133.4% in February

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, an increase of 133.4% from the January 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 3.9 %
OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
