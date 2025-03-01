Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Baird R W downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. 1,666,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 874,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $572,459.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,554,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,182,136.40. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Playtika by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Playtika by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playtika by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

