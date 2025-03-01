North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,913,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North Bay Resources
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.