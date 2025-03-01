North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,913,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

North Bay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.