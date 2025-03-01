iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

