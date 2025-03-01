Connable Office Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE RRC opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

