Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NU by 105.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 104.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

