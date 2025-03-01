Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 57,890 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,890 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.