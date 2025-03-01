Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 783 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.05 and a 200 day moving average of $503.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

