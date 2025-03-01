Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,453,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VNQ stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

