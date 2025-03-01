Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 31777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.
The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
