Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.