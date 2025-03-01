Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Q2 comprises 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 7,878.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 108.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $907,254.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 340,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,135,718. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,483. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

