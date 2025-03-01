Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.26 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 62,605.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $111.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.86 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

