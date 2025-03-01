Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

SEA stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $139.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

