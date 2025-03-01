Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Position Lowered by Pathway Capital Management LP

Pathway Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Confluent comprises approximately 1.2% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Confluent by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,988,982.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,160,879.36. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,490.79. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,429,865 shares of company stock worth $46,902,419 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $31.74 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

