Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.4 %

LBRDA opened at $81.53 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

