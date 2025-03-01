Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.13. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

