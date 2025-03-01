Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Eastern Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Eastern Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.94. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares
In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $106,033.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,791.04. This represents a 7.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th.
About Eastern Bankshares
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.
