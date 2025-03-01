SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 21,181 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $152,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $40,750,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $347.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.03 and its 200 day moving average is $355.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

