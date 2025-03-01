Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Target were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

