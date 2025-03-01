Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,693 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 9,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 121,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,664.50. The trade was a 30.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,159.61. This represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

