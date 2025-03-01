Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $438.49 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.