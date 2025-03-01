TD Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,948,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,001,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

