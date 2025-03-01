Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $15.90 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,095 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after acquiring an additional 168,170 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 534,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 370,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAM opened at $56.32 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

