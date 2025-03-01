TD Capital Management LLC Buys 11,663 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,118,000 after acquiring an additional 267,811 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,991,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 520,113 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,293,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,651,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,862,000 after purchasing an additional 106,953 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

