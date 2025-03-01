Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,776,543. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,930. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.