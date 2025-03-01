Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.