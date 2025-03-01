Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.81 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 410,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 33,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $63.01 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

