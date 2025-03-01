Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 441 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

TJX stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

