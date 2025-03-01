ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $10.30 to $11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 5,627,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,143,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177,687 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,336,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 388.80, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

