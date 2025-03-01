Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold” Rating

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,080. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $37,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,225.40. This represents a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Creative Planning raised its stake in Novavax by 34.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Novavax by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 1,192.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Novavax by 3,538.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

