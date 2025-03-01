Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

