Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Danone alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DANOY

Danone Stock Up 0.5 %

Danone Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Danone has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

(Get Free Report)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.