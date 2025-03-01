Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Short Interest Down 47.5% in February

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the January 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Tevogen Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tevogen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tevogen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Tevogen Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Tevogen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.