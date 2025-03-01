Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Declines By 48.2%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,252,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 4,351,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,252.9 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.