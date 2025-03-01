Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Declines By 48.2%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,252,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 4,351,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,252.9 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.06.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.