Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Down 48.9% in February

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

