HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $38.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. HP traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 1,788,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,935,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,401,987.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,724.80. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. This represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,641. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

