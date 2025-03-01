Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 6.1% After Strong Earnings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.22. 316,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 988,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,394.36. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,741,000 after buying an additional 2,801,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,950,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,876 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,990,000 after purchasing an additional 255,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,414,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,844,000 after buying an additional 469,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

