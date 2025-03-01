Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,208,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TFC opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.