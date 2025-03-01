Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,208,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.
Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE TFC opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $49.06.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
