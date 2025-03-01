Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7,320.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11,789.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 474,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,492,778. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

