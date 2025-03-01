Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,617 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 722.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Trimble by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Trimble by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

