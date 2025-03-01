New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

