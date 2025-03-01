Promising Green Energy Stocks To Research – February 28th

Nuvve, Darling Ingredients, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares issued by companies that focus on generating power from renewable and environmentally friendly sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal energy. Investing in these stocks supports the transition away from fossil fuels toward a more sustainable energy future while offering the potential for financial returns as the green energy sector grows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,624,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. Nuvve has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. 402,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 95,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

