Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – February 28th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks represent shares in companies that develop, manufacture, or utilize virtual reality technology and platforms. These companies create hardware, software, and immersive content for various sectors such as gaming, entertainment, education, and healthcare, offering investors exposure to the growing digital experience market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $655.60. 9,234,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,628,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $651.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,787,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.46. 1,049,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71.

