Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 14,635.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1,005.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,041,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,701,000 after acquiring an additional 977,428 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 924,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 841,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,359,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,271,000 after buying an additional 505,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $519,115.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,425.85. The trade was a 21.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,298 shares of company stock worth $16,740,998 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

